Report: Brian Flores to Learn from Bill Belichick Before Becoming Patriots DC

Uncredited/Associated Press

Brian Flores reportedly will be the next defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, replacing new Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, though he won't assume those duties in 2018, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

According to that report, "Flores will learn from [Bill] Belichick for a year then likely get the title."

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports added more details on the transition:

"The Patriots will turn over primary defensive play-calling duties to linebackers coach Flores, a source said. The move mirrors New England’s grooming process of Patricia, who was given defensive play-calling duties for the Patriots following the 2010 departure of [Dean] Pees, New England’s former defensive coordinator. Patricia’s title was not officially promoted to defensive coordinator until 2012."

Flores, 37, has been with the Patriots since 2004, when he served as a scouting assistant, before joining the coaching staff in 2008 and being named the linebackers coach in 2016.

His rise in New England even landed him a coaching interview with the Arizona Cardinals, and the team's general manager, Steve Keim, was impressed with Flores, per Patriots.com:

"Brian was a guy I didn't know a lot about. [He] had the recommendations from a lot of different people. Was really impressed with him in the interview process, maybe a little bit more just about his presence. A lot of times you get to know a guy and early on you can see that this guy can command the room. And there is no doubt in my mind that Brian Flores has that skill—that he can command the room, that he can hold 53 guys' attention and earn their respect. That's really what it’s about. The great ones in the league, to me, can do that. … I just see him as an up-and-comer."

Flores' eventual promotion reportedly will be popular in the locker room and could open up even more intrigue in the future, as Howe noted:

Technically, the Patriots will not have a defensive coordinator for the 2018 season, though, given Belichick's legacy as a great defensive mind, it shouldn't be a detriment for the team. The Patriots were 29th in yards per game allowed (366) in 2017 under Patricia but gave up just 18.5 points per contest, fifth in the NFL.