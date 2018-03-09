Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chelsea have the chance to propel themselves back into the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League on Saturday when they face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester United facing Liverpool earlier in the day, one of the Blues' rivals for a UEFA Champions League place is guaranteed to drop points. Given Chelsea are five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur heading into this weekend, there's no room for error at this juncture.

Palace, meanwhile, are embroiled in a relegation battle and will have to pick themselves up after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss on Monday to Manchester United.

Here are the viewing details for this London derby, the team news for both outfits and a preview of what's to come from the vital showdown.

Date: Saturday, March 10

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Chelsea: N'Golo Kante missed the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, and the Blues will hope to welcome him back. Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko and David Luiz are all set to miss out.

Likely XI: Thibaut Courtois; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cezar Azpilicueta; Victor Moses, N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso; Willian, Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard.

Crystal Palace: Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has a number of injury concerns to contend with, the most pertinent being Wilfried Zaha. In addition, Mamadou Sakho, Yohan Cabaye and Jason Puncheon are all likely to sit out the trip to the champions.

Likely XI: Wayne Hennessey; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt; Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Christian Benteke, Alexander Sorloth

Preview

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The loss to Manchester United on Monday felt like a seismic one for Hodgson's side.

To have been leading 2-0 and in complete control of the game and then falling to a last-minute loss must have been galling for Palace, especially after they conceded a late winner against Tottenham in their previous game.

It's the type of loss that can send a side down, and Eagles supporters will be concerned as they start this weekend in 18th position. Without Zaha, they are clearly also much less of a force going forward.

However, James Benge of the Evening Standard suggested there are some positives for Palace to take from the game:

They will be taking on a Chelsea team keen to make a statement following their loss to City.

Antonio Conte's side have been roundly criticised for their defensive approach during that fixture, in which they were happy to concede possession and territory to the champions-elect. Against Palace, where the onus will be on the Blues to press forward, things will surely be different.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The key for Chelsea in these types of games is getting Eden Hazard in possession as much as possible; against City, he led the line and was on the periphery of the encounter.

As relayed by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the Belgium international has expressed his frustration at not being involved in the game:

It's likely Conte will call upon an orthodox forward against Palace, and with Hazard operating in a more withdrawn position, he will be able to influence the game.

Palace have shown tremendous spirit under Hodgson and are capable of causing sides issues defensively with a robust front two of Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth. However, they don't boast the quality needed to get a result at the home of their London rivals.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace