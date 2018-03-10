Manchester City Transfer News: Thomas Lemar Linked in Latest Summer Rumours

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar in the summer.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the young Frenchman has caught the eye of the Premier League leaders, as well as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Law reported that City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his options in the final third, having missed out on the signings of Alexis Sanchez and Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window.

"Eden Hazard is high on Guardiola's list of targets, but Chelsea are adamant he will not be sold to City—even for a world-record fee," continued the report. "That is likely to result in City turning their attention to 22-year-old Lemar, who is expected to leave Monaco to the highest bidder in the summer."

As noted by Law, in the summer Arsenal made a £90 million move for Lemar, but a transfer didn't go through.

Lemar was central to Monaco winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 campaign, although a large number of the team's best players were signed by Europe's biggest clubs. City signed Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy from the principality outfit.

Despite plenty of interest, Lemar remained at the Stade Louis II, and while he's not reached the same heights as he did in Monaco's title-winning season, there's still been many glimpse of his ability.

As noted by the Scouted Football account, following the departure of a number of key players, the player's role has changed:

Lemar has primarily been used on the left in his career, but he's technically good enough and intelligent enough to fulfil different tactical responsibilities.

The France international's best asset is his exceptional left foot. Lemar is dangerous when given time in possession, as he can deliver quality passes, teasing crosses and strike the ball at goal from distance.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Lemar has the pace to get away from players, quick feet to wriggle out of tight spaces and is hard to bundle off the ball. He has seven assists and two goals in the French top flight this season.

Football writer Jack Sear suggested in January that Lemar would make for a good replacement for Philippe Coutinho for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp:

The same can be said for Guardiola at City. After all, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach has already enriched the game of a number of attacking players at the Etihad Stadium, with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne all finding a higher gear this term.

Lemar would be able to operate on either flank or more centrally at City. Competition for places would be fierce, but the chance to be part of Guardiola's squad and the potential development of something special at City would surely be too tempting to turn down if the offer did come in.