Chloe Kim, Nicola Adams Among Athletes Featured in New 'Barbie' Doll Series

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim and two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams have been included in a new line of Barbie dolls that will be released in time for International Women's Day on March 8.

Barbie shared a look at the new range of dolls based on positive role models:

Per Nicole Bitette of the New York Daily News, the pair are among 14 dolls to be introduced alongside several other athletes, including Juventus and Italy captain Sara Gama, windsurfer Cagla Kubat, Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi and pro golfer Lorena Ochoa.

USA Today also shared a closer look at the "Shero" line, which includes the likes of Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and journalist Martyna Wojciechowska:

Toy company Mattel is also launching the "Inspiring Women" series of dolls, with aviator Amelia Earhart, painter Frida Kahlo and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Barbie Senior Vice president and General Manager Lisa McKnight said of the new lines:

"As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest lineup of role models timed to International Women's Day because we know that you can't be what you can't see.

"Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie, and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life role models to remind them that they can be anything."

Kim and Adams tweeted their delight at being included:

Per the BBC, Adams added, "I hope my doll inspires young girls to believe that they can break boundaries in whatever they choose to do."

Adams won gold for Great Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games at flyweight, while 17-year-old Kim became the youngest woman ever to win snowboarding gold when she topped the podium in the halfpipe event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.