Manchester United Reportedly Join Abdoulaye Doucoure Transfer Race

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will reportedly be at the centre of a Premier League tug-of-war this summer as Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur prepare to duel for the central star.

The Mirror's Adrian Kajumba reported the Red Devils in particular will push ahead with a move for the Frenchman as they prepare for the summer departures of Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.

Carrick, 36, is thought to be on the verge of retirement and will join United's coaching staff, while Fellaini is reaching the end of his contract and doesn't look likely to pen an extension.

Shamoon Hafez of BBC Sport commented on the report:

The 25-year-old central midfielder has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Vicarage Road this season and has netted seven Premier League goals for the Hornets, two more than their next-highest scorer, Richarlison.

United have lacked balance at times in midfield this season, with manager Jose Mourinho turning to youngster Scott McTominay in recent weeks. Paul Pogba has also frequently looked more comfortable in a midfield trio, although Ander Herrera has suffered with various knocks this season.

While Watford have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the Premier League this season, Doucoure has always been dependable for them.

The Frenchman has showcased the type of qualities that would see him thrive for many different teams in the upper echelons of the division.

In partnership with Etienne Capoue this term he's been given a license to influence games. And it's easy to see him blossoming as a go-between for Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

As noted by Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, Doucoure has been one of the most consistent players in the division this season:

While there are clear stylistic differences between Doucoure and Carrick, the former would give United a different edge in midfield. And if United are to build a midfield around Pogba, the Watford man's power, technical ability and nose for goals would give the team a different dimension.

Watford will surely be keen to hang on to their star man, although a big fee offered by United would be difficult to reject. There's no doubt Doucoure would also be intrigued by the prospect of playing for a club the size of the Red Devils as well.