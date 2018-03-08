5 Current Storylines WWE Has Dragged on Well Past Their Expiration Date

5 Current Storylines WWE Has Dragged on Well Past Their Expiration DateMarch 8, 2018
When it comes to storylines in pro wrestling, there is only a small period of time between a story fizzling out too soon and overstaying its welcome.
Sometimes a storyline is cut short for reasons outside the company's control, like the abandoned Sister Abigail storyline with Finn Balor.
Other times, however, the company simply has a hard time telling how the crowd will react to something from week to week and overestimates a certain angle's staying power.
Remember how long the New World Order story lasted in WCW? That was clearly a case of the people in charge not realizing when they needed to go in a new direction.
This article will look at five current WWE storylines that have more than overstayed their welcome but continue to persist.
Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon Don't See Eye to Eye
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have managed to keep their storyline interesting for longer than expected, but the same cannot be said for their bosses.
The growing tension between Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan should have led to something by now, but they just keep bickering week after week.
Bryan has done a good job playing his part in this angle, but he can only pretend not to show favoritism for so long before it becomes predictable and boring.
This won't lead to a match unless Bryan is somehow cleared by doctors in the near future, but it may lead to each authority figure choosing a Superstar to represent them in a fight for control of the SmackDown brand.
Bryan already has allies in Owens and Zayn, so McMahon would probably choose someone like AJ Styles or Randy Orton if he didn't plan on participating in the match himself. There is still plenty of time to make this happen by WrestleMania 34 on April 8.
Sasha Banks Turning on Bayley
The moment when Sasha Banks kicked Bayley off the top of an Elimination Chamber pod seemed like the heel turn we had all been waiting for, but it ended up being nothing.
Banks did not suddenly start acting mean toward Bayley the next night on Raw. She actually came to The Hugger's rescue against Absolution.
WWE has been going the slow route with this story for months, and while it has been nice to get a little forward movement in recent weeks, WWE missed the perfect moment to have Banks turn on her friend.
This story will likely lead to something big happening at WrestleMania between the two. All we can do is wait and see.
Brock Lesnar as Champion
The casual WWE fan could be forgiven for forgetting WWE even has a second top title with the Universal Championship.
Brock Lesnar has only defended the belt a few times since winning it from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, and his next defense will be at WrestleMania 34.
This means WWE has completely abandoned the "champions must defend their titles every 30 days" rule that forced Balor to relinquish the belt the night after winning it due to injury.
Roman Reigns' recent promo on Raw was so well received because he was echoing the thoughts of so many WWE fans who are sick of Lesnar being a part-time champion for an entire year.
Even if you don't want Reigns to win the Universal Championship, you have to admit it will be nice having the title back in regular rotation.
Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt
The feud between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy has been going on for months, but it might not seem like that long because WWE hasn't actually done much with the storyline.
It looks like this problem may be solved soon due to Hardy issuing a challenge for The Ultimate Deletion to Wyatt on Raw.
Until now, this feud has been mostly made up of random promos, occasional sneak attacks and a couple of poorly booked matches.
Their clash at Raw 25 felt ill-timed and ended in disappointment, but their next encounter will be completely different.
The matches we saw take place at Hardy's compound during his time in TNA were completely original, and WWE even tried to steal the concept for a match between The Wyatt Family and The New Day to capitalize on the buzz Hardy was getting.
With WWE's bigger budget and better production value, Hardy and Wyatt's next fight could be the best thing either of them has done in a long time.
The New Day and Usos' Endless Feud
Did you know it has been almost a year since a team besides The Usos or The New Day held the SmackDown tag team titles?
They have played hot potato with the belts several times while teams like Breezango, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable and The Bludgeon Brothers have been treading water.
It has reached a point where it feels like the entire SmackDown tag team division is made up of two teams, and while those duos have put on countless show-stealing matches, it's starting to get old.
In the same 12-month period on Raw, five different duos have held the tag titles a total of seven different times.
SmackDown is supposed to be the land of opportunity, but those opportunities only seem to be given to the same people over and over for the most part.
The blue brand has enough talented teams to give us more variety in the championship scene, it just needs to trust them to carry the torch.