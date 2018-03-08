5 Current Storylines WWE Has Dragged on Well Past Their Expiration Date

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

When it comes to storylines in pro wrestling, there is only a small period of time between a story fizzling out too soon and overstaying its welcome.

Sometimes a storyline is cut short for reasons outside the company's control, like the abandoned Sister Abigail storyline with Finn Balor.

Other times, however, the company simply has a hard time telling how the crowd will react to something from week to week and overestimates a certain angle's staying power.

Remember how long the New World Order story lasted in WCW? That was clearly a case of the people in charge not realizing when they needed to go in a new direction.

This article will look at five current WWE storylines that have more than overstayed their welcome but continue to persist.