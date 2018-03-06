DeMar DeRozan on Kevin Love in Players' Tribune: It Feels Good to Help Somebody

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan brings the ball into play during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was uplifted upon reading of his role in a Players' Tribune piece where Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love outlined a panic attack he experienced and how it impacted his outlook on his personal mental health.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's 106-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks, DeRozan said reading of how he indirectly helped Love "made me feel, you know, pretty damn good, honestly." The Raptors shared his full comments:

In the Players' Tribune, Love wrote he had experienced a panic attack during Cleveland's 117-115 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 5.

"Since that day, almost everything about the way I think about my mental health has changed," Love said.

The five-time All-Star also explained how he felt more comfortable being open about his situation after DeRozan had addressed similar issues recently.

DeRozan tweeted out a song lyric about depression in February that led him to be frank about his mental health:

"It's one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we're all human at the end of the day," DeRozan said in an interview with the Toronto Star's Doug Smith. "We all got feelings ... all of that. Sometimes ... it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world's on top of you."

Love wrote he believes DeRozan's candor could have a big impact: "Because just by sharing what he shared, DeMar probably helped some people—and maybe a lot more people than we know—feel like they aren't crazy or weird to be struggling with depression. His comments helped take some power away from that stigma, and I think that's where the hope is."

Related

    Cuban on Sexual Assault Allegations: It 'Didn’t Happen’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cuban on Sexual Assault Allegations: It 'Didn’t Happen’

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Reserves Come to the Rescue in Raptors’ Win Over Hawks

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Reserves Come to the Rescue in Raptors’ Win Over Hawks

    Doug Smith
    via thestar.com

    OKC Has Most to Lose in Wild West Playoff Race

    NBA logo
    NBA

    OKC Has Most to Lose in Wild West Playoff Race

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Take Down OKC for 16th Straight W

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Take Down OKC for 16th Straight W

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report