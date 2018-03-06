Tim Hortons Brier 2018: Tuesday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

The 2018 Tim Hortons Brier continued Tuesday, with pool play sussing itself out in Canada.

Team Canada looked to maintain its perfect record in Pool A, while a huge group of teams near the top of Pool B looked to sort itself out.

Here is a look at how things played out.

Standings

Pool A

1. Canada (5-0)

2. Alberta (4-1)

3. Wild Card (4-1)

4. Northwest Territories (2-3)

5. Nova Scotia (2-3)

6. Newfoundland and Labrador (1-4)

7. British Columbia (1-4)

8. Yukon (1-4)

Pool B

1. Northern Ontario (5-1)

2. Ontario (5-1)

3. Manitoba (5-1)

4. Saskatchewan (4-2)

5. Quebec (2-4)

6. New Brunswick (2-4)

7. Prince Edward Island (1-5)

8. Nunavut (0-6)

Draw 9

New Brunswick 9, Prince Edward Island 6

Quebec 8, Nunavut 3

Ontario 10, Manitoba 5

Saskatchewan 8, Northern Ontario 4

Draw 10

Canada 9, Nova Scotia 5

British Columbia 12, Newfoundland and Labrador 6

Alberta 7, Yukon 5

Wild Card 10, Northwest Territories 3

Draw 11

Northern Ontario 7, Quebec 3

Ontario 11, Prince Edward Island 4

Saskatchewan 10, Nunavut 3

Manitoba 7, New Brunswick 3

Tuesday Recap

Once again, Team Canada continues to look like a favorite as pool play winds down.

Canada earned a 9-5 win over Nova Scotia, moving to 5-0 overall and setting itself up to move on as the favorite to win Pool A. Alberta and Wild Card kept pace to stay within one game at 4-1 overall, with wins over Yukon and Northwest Territories, respectively. Alberta scored two points in the ninth to break a 5-5 tie and escape against a Yukon team that's now sitting 1-4.

Northwest Territories and Nova Scotia are currently sitting tied at 2-3 for the final spot in the championship round. The two both lost their matches on Tuesday, though Northwest Territories' 10-3 loss to Wild Card could wind up hurting it in the event of a tie.

Pool B looks filled out in terms of the championship round teams. The seeding, however, remains very much up in the air.

Northern Ontario, Ontario and Manitoba are all sitting tied at 5-1, with Saskatchewan sitting a game behind at 4-2. Northern Ontario's 7-3 win over Quebec helped it pull ahead on differential, while Ontario moved into second after unseating Manitoba with a 10-5 victory.

Tuesday Schedule

Draw 12 (10 a.m. ET)

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Wild Card

Yukon vs. Nova Scotia

British Columbia vs. Northwest Territories

Alberta vs. Canada

Draw 13 (3 p.m. ET)

Ontario vs. Saskatchewan

Manitoba vs. Northern Ontario

Quebec vs. New Brunswick

Nunavut vs. Prince Edward Island

Draw 14 (8 p.m. ET)

Yukon vs. Northwest Territories

Alberta vs. Wild Card

Newfoundland Labrador vs. Canada

British Columbia vs. Nova Scotia