WWE Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live Winners, Grades and Reaction for March 6

Naomi and Uso received good reactions when they came out for the match, but the crowd was clearly behind Strowman the most, which means they were also cheering for Bliss by default.

Naomi's concern for her husband ended up backfiring when Strowman attacked Uso from behind while he was trying to reassure his wife.

As expected, Strowman dominated while he was in the ring with Uso, and Naomi controlled the pace for most of the time she spent in the ring with Bliss.

Strowman proved his worth as a partner twice when Bliss was knocked off the top turnbuckle and the apron by Naomi and he caught her both times. The crowd loved the moments because it looked like Bliss was flirting with him a bit.

Uso got a good laugh out of it, but The Monster Among Men wiped the smile off his face by shoving him into the barricade.

The end came when Strowman put Uso through the announce table to distract Naomi so Bliss could roll her up for the win.

This was more entertaining than most of the matches we have seen in this tournament up to this point. It's just a shame it's the last time we will see these four interact with each other.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights