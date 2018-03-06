WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 6

1 of 6

With Charlotte Flair in the ring, her Fastlane opponent—Ruby Riott—wasted little time snatching the microphone from Dasha Fuentes and addressing both the SmackDown women's champion and the WWE Universe.

She admits that she watched the myth that is Charlotte being the sole personification of the Women's Revolution and formed The Riott Squad in response to it.

Charlotte took exception, claiming the only myth is that she was handed everything because her father is the legendary Ric Flair.

Riott claimed that when she dethrones Charlotte at Fastlane, she will be but another bleach-blonde failure.

As Riott was joined by Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan for a beatdown on Charlotte, United States champion Bobby Roode's music played. He entered the arena to serve on commentary for the night's opening match.

Grade

B+

Analysis

The promo was harder hitting than one would have expected and actually provided a reason for The Riott Squad's existence, something WWE Creative has not explained to this point.

The most interesting aspect of the segment was Roode's interruption of the beatdown.

There has been a chemistry between Charlotte and Roode during the Mixed Match Challenge that has hinted at potential romantic involvement between the two going forward, including Charlotte exclaiming "that's my man" during their victory in round one.

Whether that is a direction the two characters take heading into WrestleMania or afterward remains to be seen.