Christian McCaffrey Credited for Saving Man's Life Who Fell 20 Feet onto a Rock

Christian McCaffrey Credited for Saving Man's Life Who Fell 20 Feet onto a RockMarch 7, 2018
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey helped save a man's life during a hike in Castle Rock, Colorado.
According to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, McCaffrey and a group of friends and family witnessed a 72-year-old man, Dan Smoker Sr., fall 20 feet onto a rock during the hike on Saturday. McCaffrey called 911 before coming to Smoker's aid.
"Everybody stepped up," McCaffrey said to Newton. "I called 911, and it felt like an eternity. It felt like we were up there waiting for four hours. But I looked back at my call log and it took 11 minutes before the paramedics came. Amazing what those guys did."
Smoker's son, Dan Jr., tweeted about the experience:
Dan Smoker @dsmokexu
Michael Mann, @run__cmc and @notoriousmax25 are great football players, but even better humans. Yesterday, they helped save my dads life after he fell off of Castle Rock. They comforted my son when he was alone. Then showed up at the hospital to check in. @AdamSchefter @espn https://t.co/MVAdbr2gYV
Dan Smoker @dsmokexu
Because of Michael Mann, @notoriousmax25, @run__cmc and a few other amazing folks, my 13yo son isn't telling a story about how he went on a hike with his grandpa and his grandpa died. He's telling a story of strength, hope, and human goodness. @AdamSchefter @espn
"I credit them with saving my dad’s life," Smoker said.
Henson reported Smoker Sr. suffered "a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck" and was in "critical but stable condition" as of Tuesday.
