Christian McCaffrey Credited for Saving Man's Life Who Fell 20 Feet onto a Rock

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers during their game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 31-24. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey helped save a man's life during a hike in Castle Rock, Colorado.

According to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, McCaffrey and a group of friends and family witnessed a 72-year-old man, Dan Smoker Sr., fall 20 feet onto a rock during the hike on Saturday. McCaffrey called 911 before coming to Smoker's aid. 

"Everybody stepped up," McCaffrey said to Newton. "I called 911, and it felt like an eternity. It felt like we were up there waiting for four hours. But I looked back at my call log and it took 11 minutes before the paramedics came. Amazing what those guys did."

Smoker's son, Dan Jr., tweeted about the experience:

"I credit them with saving my dad’s life," Smoker said.

Henson reported Smoker Sr. suffered "a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck" and was in "critical but stable condition" as of Tuesday.

Related

    Report: Networks Offering Peyton $10M/Year to Call Games

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Networks Offering Peyton $10M/Year to Call Games

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon May Sit Out Half the Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon May Sit Out Half the Year

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Cap Situation Ahead of Free Agency

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Every Team's Cap Situation Ahead of Free Agency

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will the Browns Draft at No. 1?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will the Browns Draft at No. 1?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report