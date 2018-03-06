NFL Draft Prospect Billy Price Expected to Miss 4 Months After Torn Pec Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Indianapolis. Price was selected to the AP All-Conference Big Ten team announced Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Ohio State center Billy Price, who is considered a potential 2018 first-round draft pick, underwent surgery on a partially torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss four months.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday.             

Price suffered the injury during the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last Thursday.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Miller's Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steelers Officially Tag Bell for 2nd-Straight Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Officially Tag Bell for 2nd-Straight Year

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Simms: Barkley Is Worthy of No.1 Pick

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Simms: Barkley Is Worthy of No.1 Pick

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Dez Fires Back at Haters in NSFW IG Post

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dez Fires Back at Haters in NSFW IG Post

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report