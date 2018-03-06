NFL Draft Prospect Billy Price Expected to Miss 4 Months After Torn Pec Surgery

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Ohio State center Billy Price, who is considered a potential 2018 first-round draft pick, underwent surgery on a partially torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss four months.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday.

Price suffered the injury during the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last Thursday.

