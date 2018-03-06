Mike Piazza Goes on Epic Rant over High Rent Costs for Italian Soccer Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2018

Former New York Mets player Mike Piazza speaks before a baseball game between the Mets and the Colorado Rockies Saturday, July 30, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

When Mike Piazza feels he is getting robbed, he isn't going to sit back and take it.  

He is going to take a stand.  

Two years ago, Piazza purchased the majority share of Italian professional soccer club A.C. Reggiana. Now, the Major League Baseball Hall of Famer is fed up with the way his team is being treated.  

In response to what the former New York Mets star deems unfair rent costs at the stadium where the club plays, Piazza went off on an extended rant (warning: NSFW language) in which he pounded his fist on the table and loudly made his case:

"I'm tired and sick of Reggiana being pushed around," Piazza said (h/t ESPN.com). "I am frustrated, and I'm frigging pissed off. ... We want to pay what is fair. We are not looking for charity. We want to pay the league average. We want to pay what's fair."  

