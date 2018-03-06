JuJu Smith-Schuster Campaigns for LeBron James to Join Steelers on Twitter

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continued his recruiting pitch for NBA superstar LeBron James, tweeting a second request for James to join the Steelers:

Smith-Schuster previously recruited James in early February:

His teammate, star running back Le'Veon Bell, did as well:

James played football during his high school days and, given his size, strength and athleticism, probably could have played in the NFL as a tight end, wide receiver or perhaps even defensive end.

The whole basketball thing worked out pretty well for him, however.