JuJu Smith-Schuster Campaigns for LeBron James to Join Steelers on Twitter

JuJu Smith-Schuster Campaigns for LeBron James to Join Steelers on TwitterMarch 6, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continued his recruiting pitch for NBA superstar LeBron James, tweeting a second request for James to join the Steelers:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh https://t.co/5VLcjIPpSO
Smith-Schuster previously recruited James in early February:
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Time for the next big move @KingJames 😈🔥 #LeBron2018 https://t.co/HSnkrS9xgV
His teammate, star running back Le'Veon Bell, did as well:
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
ayeeee, I’m with @TeamJuJu, let’s make it happen @KingJames 🔥😈... https://t.co/mzMXWgbrwO
James played football during his high school days and, given his size, strength and athleticism, probably could have played in the NFL as a tight end, wide receiver or perhaps even defensive end.
The whole basketball thing worked out pretty well for him, however.
