Sammy Watkins Rumors: WR Open to Rams Return After Not Receiving Franchise Tag

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is reportedly not ruling out a return to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Tuesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the Clemson product "is open to returning" to the defending NFC West champions, although he "anticipates a very strong market."

The report came after the Rams announced Tuesday they were using the non-exclusive franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner, which freed Watkins up to potentially hit the free agency market. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted the Rams "will try to keep" Watkins in addition to Joyner.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Rams are still "hopeful" they can agree to a "bridge contract of some sort" for a season or two with Watkins before free agency officially begins.

Watkins has had something of an inconsistent career since he entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in 2014 for the Buffalo Bills. He wasted little time impressing with 982 receiving yards and six touchdown catches as a rookie and 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches in his second year.

However, injuries limited him to eight games and a career-worst 430 receiving yards in 2016. Then, he was part of a crowded aerial assault in Los Angeles in 2017 along with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and even running back Toddy Gurley and finished with 593 receiving yards.

Still, he has the height at 6'1" to serve as a red-zone target (25 touchdown catches in four years) and the athleticism in the open field to blow past cornerbacks playing press coverage. He is also only 24 years old.

Rapoport said the Rams "will be aggressive" in trying to keep that talent aboard, but there will likely be plenty of interest elsewhere for a playmaking wide receiver still in the early portion of what figures to be his prime.