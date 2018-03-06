Report: Kyle Fuller to Receive Transition Tag from Bears

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2018

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 16: Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Chicago 20-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

After a strong bounce-back season in 2017 from cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Chicago Bears are giving themselves an opportunity to keep him from leaving as a free agent.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears reportedly will place the transition tag on Fuller. 

Rapoport added the transition tag for cornerbacks is valued at $12.97 million next season. 

The Bears will have the chance to match any potential contract offers Fuller receives from another team when free agency begins on March 14. 

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Fuller appeared in all 32 games over his first two seasons and had 19 passes defensed with six interceptions. 

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Bears general manager Ryan Pace announced last April they were not picking up the 26-year-old's fifth-year contract option on his rookie deal. 

In 16 starts last season, Fuller tied for the team lead with two interceptions and tied for second in the NFL with 22 passes defensed. 

The Bears are projected to have $49.6 million in cap space next season if Fuller signs the transition tag, per Over the Cap

