Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Real Madrid Eliminate PSG from Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the eighth-straight game in the UEFA Champions League to send Real Madrid on their way to a 5-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The holders won the second leg 2-1 after Ronaldo opened the scoring before Marco Verratti was sent off for Les Parisiens. Edinson Cavani pulled one back for the hosts, but Casemiro's deflected shot ended PSG's hopes and sealed Real's passage to the last eight.

The team news saw Angel Di Maria replace the injured Neymar, while Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic came in for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in Real's midfield:

Kroos and Modric joined Welsh forward Gareth Bale and Spanish playmaker Isco on a bench loaded with quality.

Asensio was a cut above during some cagey opening exchanges. The 22-year-old's range of passing was a delight, as a long ball released Ronaldo to tee up Benzema, who couldn't make the most of the chance.

Another astute pass from Asensio, this one short and across the deck, picked out Sergio Ramos in the box. The skipper's attempt was rebuffed by a smart stop from PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

PSG turned to their own gifted youngster to carry a threat, with 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe lively in both channels early on. Mbappe, Di Maria and Co. consistently found it difficult to break the visitors down, though, as Real kept their shape well and tracked runners superbly.

Goal's Robin Bairner was unimpressed by the hosts' efforts given the challenge in front of them:

In fact, Los Blancos continued to carry the biggest threat, with Areola having to deny Benzema again after the latter had raced clear on the break.

The half ended goalless, but Asensio's efficiency had stood out, per OptaJose:

Meanwhile, PSG's lack of ideas in attacking areas was summed up by how little main striker Cavani saw of the ball, per WhoScored.com:

The second half began with flares being let off among the PSG supporters, creating a thick cloud of smoke above the end Real were attacking and forcing a brief stoppage in play.

Smoke didn't stop Real from taking the lead five minutes later when Asensio broke. A delightful reverse pass from the young maestro gave Vazquez time to hand a deep cross for the irrepressible Ronaldo to power in with his head.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted how Ronaldo's terrific scoring run in this season's tournament matched the exploits of an attacker who also played for Real Madrid and Manchester United:

PSG's task looked impossible once Verratti was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 65th minute. The Italian midfielder was booked for a rash challenge on Casemiro in the first half, but his second yellow card inexplicably was shown for dissent.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, PSG did get one back with 20 minutes remaining, when Cavani bundled over from close range.

Unlike most of his teammates, Cavani had continued to be inspired by playing at home, per the competition's official Twitter account:

The goal proved a false dawn, though, as Real salted away the tie on 79 minutes when Casemiro's shot was deflected in. PSG had given the ball away after yet another loose pass, while a tired clearance from Adrien Rabiot gave Casemiro his chance.

Real's Champions League know-how shone through over the two legs, with PSG still unable to raise themselves for Europe's biggest club tournament.

Ronaldo and Co. have no such problem, and it will take a special team to stop them winning the competition three years running.