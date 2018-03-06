USC WR Joseph Lewis Facing Misdemeanor Charges Related to Domestic Violence

Tim Daniels
March 6, 2018

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 29: Joseph Lewis IV #1 of the USC Trojans is tackled by Marcellus Pippins #21 of the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium on September 29, 2017 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated USC 30-27. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images

USC wide receiver Joseph Lewis is set to face five misdemeanor charges related to two separate alleged domestic violence incidents in February. 

Per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Los Angeles city attorney's office spokesperson Frank Mateljan confirmed Lewis is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on three counts of domestic battery with an injury as well as false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office previously announced it would not file felony charges in connection with his Feb. 12 arrest, per Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times.

Mateljan told Bonagura there was another alleged occurrence of domestic violence Feb. 5.

No further details about either situation have been released.

USC spokesperson Tim Tessalone said in a statement last month Lewis was suspended from the Trojans' football program pending an investigation.

"USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation," he said. "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law."

Lewis, a 5-star prospect when he committed to USC last February, per 247Sports, is not listed on the team's spring roster. He made four catches for 39 yards during his true freshman campaign in 2017.

