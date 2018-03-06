Marcus Smart Fined $15,000 by NBA for Criticism of Refs After Loss vs. Rockets

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NBA has fined Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart for criticizing officials after Saturday's 123-120 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Smart was fined $15,000 for his comments.

Per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Smart said after Boston's loss that Rockets star James Harden gets more foul calls because of his fame.

"You get certain players who get calls that other guys just wouldn't get," he said. "We all know the rule. We all understand it. Superstars are going to be superstars. We get it. It is what it is. We've just got to play."

Smart was called for three fouls in 29 minutes primarily guarding Harden.

The Celtics and Rockets have played two tense games this season.

Their first matchup Dec. 28 saw Boston erase a 26-point deficit in a 99-98 victory in which Harden was called for two offensive fouls against Smart on inbounds passes in the final seven seconds.

Following that game, Harden was critical of the officiating for not blowing the whistle against Smart.

"First of all, I wonder how you only have two officials on a national TV game," Harden told reporters. "A lot of grabbing, a lot of holding. How else am I supposed to get open? The guy has two arms wrapped around my whole body."

Harden got his revenge against Smart with 26 points and 10 assists in Saturday's win. Boston was unable to hold on to a six-point lead in the final four minutes of the game as the Rockets closed on a 16-7 run for their 15th straight win.