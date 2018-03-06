ACC Tournament 2018: Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Round 2 Schedule

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The 2018 ACC Tournament tipped off on Tuesday with three games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With a total of 15 teams in the field, the teams that play today will need to win five games in five days if they want to claim conference supremacy and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

The lowest seeded team to win the ACC tournament was ranked sixth, so these programs are fighting against history. But March Madness doesn't only apply to what happens after the field of 68 teams is announced on Selection Sunday.

Here are the results from today's first-round ACC tournament games as they go final, plus a look at Wednesday's schedule for the second round.

2018 ACC Tournament First-Round Results

No. 12 Boston College def. No. 13 Georgia Tech, 87-77

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

2018 ACC Tournament Second Round (Wednesday, All Times ET)

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville, 12 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina State vs. No. 12 Boston College, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame/Pittsburgh Winner, 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Syracuse/Wake Forest Winner, 9 p.m.

Boston College 87, Georgia Tech 77

Boston College used a combination of strong defense in the first half and fast-paced offense in the second half to knock off Georgia Tech, 87-77, in the first game of the ACC tournament.

The Yellow Jackets were held to just 26 points in the first 20 minutes and shot 39.4 percent overall, including 5-of-20 from three-point range. Tadric Jackson was an offensive bright spot with a season-high 29 points in defeat.

Boston College didn't have much success behind the arc (2-of-14), but the sophomore duo of Ky Bowman and Nik Popovic combined for 46 points in the win. The Eagles' 87 points on Tuesday are their most in a game since knocking off Duke 89-84 on Dec. 9.

The final stretch of the regular season did a number on Boston College's NCAA tournament chances with eight losses in its final 12 games. The team is now 18-14 after defeating Georgia Tech, so it still has work to do this week if it wants to be in the field of 68.

The Eagles will take on North Carolina State in the second round. The Wolfpack won their only previous meeting this season 82-66 on Feb. 20.