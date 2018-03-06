Letroy Guion Facing Arrest Warrant After Missing Court Appearance for DUI Charge

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Letroy Guion is facing an arrest warrant in Hawaii after missing a court appearance Monday related to a June arrest for DUI.

TMZ Sports reported the judge in the case revoked Guion's bond after his no-show.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed his arrest in the Waikiki neighborhood on June 21 and noted he was released on $500 bond, per Lakisha Jackson of NFL.com.

Guion was released by the Green Bay Packers in August.

The 30-year-old Florida native was set to serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of the 2017 season for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He previously received a three-game ban in 2015 after an arrest involving marijuana and a firearm.

His attorney didn't respond to TMZ Sports' request for comment about the missed court appearance for the DUI case.

Guion spent three seasons with the Packers after a five-year run with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. The free agent has tallied 173 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks in 110 career regular-season games.