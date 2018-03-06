Report: Former Rams RB Tre Mason Targeting NFL Return

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After two seasons away from the game, Tre Mason wants back in the NFL.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the former St. Louis Rams running back has recently contacted NFL teams to let them know he is ready to give football another shot.

The former third-round pick, who turns 25 in August, showed potential during his two seasons in the league. He rushed for 765 yards as a rookie in 2014, adding 148 receiving yards and scoring five total touchdowns in 12 games.

Mason's off-field issues have been well-documented, including by B/R's Tyler Dunne: He was pulled over for speeding in March 2016 and Tased when he refused to get out of his car. A few months later, he was involved in an ATV chase with police. He would go on to have more run-ins with the law, one of which allegedly included his threatening to call the White House in regards to law enforcement. He also had a mental health evaluation performed on him at a hospital.

His playing career effectively came to an end when he went AWOL on the Rams during training camp in 2016.

Now, the former Auburn Tigers star wants an NFL team to believe in him enough to give him another shot.