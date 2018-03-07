Champions League 2018: Live Stream, Odds for Wednesday's Round-of-16 Matches

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to make the two away goals they scored in the first leg count when they host Juventus in the UEFA Champions League last 16 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs drew 2-2 in Turin last time out and have home advantage this time, but Juve are the betting favourites.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are all but through to the last eight having beaten Basel 4-0 in Switzerland in the first leg. Expect the runaway Premier League leaders to coast for most of the return encounter, with the odds reflecting City's dominance.

Here are the latest odds, accurate at the time of writing, per OddsShark, as well as the live-stream details for each fixture:

Champions League 2017/18 Odds

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Juventus

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. Fox Soccer MatchPass.

Spurs (13-10)

Juventus (20-31)

Draw (11-5)

Manchester City vs. Basel

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. Fox Soccer MatchPass.

City (20/223)

Basel (13-2)

Draw (8-1)

Outright odds for the Champions League are available, per Rob Trites of OddsShark.

Juve's big-stage pedigree has to be what is convincing oddsmakers they can overcome blowing a two-goal lead in the first leg. After all, the Old Lady has appeared in two of the last three Champions League finals.

Juventus also have gifted forward Paulo Dybala back from injury. The Argentinian recently scored a last-gasp winner to beat Lazio and keep his side's bid for a fourth-straight Serie A title alive.

Maurizio Brambatti/Associated Press

Dybala will add some unpredictability to a forward line Tottenham eventually coped with comfortably after a rocky start in the first leg. Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace inside 10 minutes, but Juve soon ran out of ideas going forward.

It will help those up top to have Blaise Matuidi back at the heart of midfield. The energetic Frenchman missed the first leg, but like Dybala, he's back for the trip to Wembley.

Matuidi could prove key, according to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, writing for the London Evening Standard:

"Meanwhile, Matuidi is a real pest in midfield. I liked him at Paris Saint Germain a lot and was surprised that they sold him, given they were a team on the rise.



"He has great energy and gets all over the pitch. That will be crucial at a ground like Wembley. He can link the game and has a lot of attributes that were sorely missed by Juventus in the first game.

"It will be great to see him battle it out with Mousa Dembele in the middle of the pitch."

Controlling Dembele will be important for controlling Tottenham's midfield, but Juve's greater challenge will be keeping free-scoring striker Harry Kane under wraps.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Kane has scored 35 goals in all competitions, including seven in the Champions League. Tracking his movement is never easy, but Juve have the experience at the back to do it, provided Matuidi and Co. can stymie the supply from midfield.

As for City, Guardiola will have the chance to mix in some returning players, including striker Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian came off the bench during the win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final and could be given a first start since injuring his knee in a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve, provided Guardiola opts to rest Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola could also put John Stones back into the lineup after largely overlooking the central defender out since the return to fitness of skipper Vincent Kompany, coupled with the arrival of Aymeric Laporte in the January transfer window, per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

Brennan also revealed winger Raheem Sterling, who has missed the last three matches, returned to training on Tuesday.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Whoever starts, the Citizens have a comfortable enough lead, as well as sufficient strength in depth, to seal progress without much fuss.

A tighter affair will play out at Wembley, where Juve's experience could prove vital.