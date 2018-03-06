50 Cent Rips Conor McGregor in Deleted Instagram Post

John Locher/Associated Press

This Conor McGregor-50 Cent beef isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, it may be just heating up.

McGregor took to Instagram on Monday to give some high-profile shoutouts, including: "Someone tag 50cent in this for me. He blocked me on this the mad 50 year old instagram blocker. Ahh don't block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah."

50, of course, responded—and in NSFW fashion—with an Instagram post of his own (via TMZ):

The video has since been deleted.