Russell Wilson 'Of Course' Wants Jimmy Graham to Stay with Seahawks

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If Jimmy Graham leaves the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, it won't be because he isn't wanted in the Emerald City.

He has the backing of the face of the franchise: Russell Wilson.

TMZ asked the Seahawks quarterback if he wanted the five-time Pro Bowler to re-sign with Seattle. His answer? "Jimmy's my guy. Of course."

No shocker there. Any quarterback would love to have a 6'7", 265-pound tight end with incredible athleticism.

Graham has caught 170 passes for 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons in Seattle, including 10 scores last year.

The 31-year-old Miami product hasn't been quite as prolific with the Seahawks as he was with the New Orleans Saints, as he has yet to top the 1,000-yard plateau with his most recent team. And yet, he's been named a Pro Bowler two consecutive years.

Despite his wishes that the tight end stays put, Wilson may be out of luck. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently reported that Graham and the Seahawks are expected to part ways, with a reunion with the Saints a possibility.

A lot can change during free agency, but Wilson may not want to hold his breath on getting one of his favorite targets back.