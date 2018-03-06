Arsenal Transfer News: Juan Cuadrado Blow Reported Amid Latest Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly not sell Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado at any cost when the summer transfer window opens.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, although Cuadrado has not played in 2018 due to injury, he is still viewed as a vital part of Massimiliano Allegri's squad, and Juve are prepared to ward off widespread interest to keep hold of him.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain both enquired about the Colombian last summer, but Juve held firm amid talk of a €35 million offer, and they will be similarly obstinate at the end of the season, Romano added.

Cuadrado, 29, has been with the Old Lady for the past three seasons but only permanently joined the club from Chelsea last May after two loan spells.

His brief and disappointing spell with the Blues did not stunt his progress, and he is now a useful option for Allegri.

Not only is Cuadrado a high-quality winger, he is also equally adept in the wing-back role.

He has multiple strings to his bow, including a fine range of passing, terrific pace and great confidence in front of goal.

As noted by Romano, Cuadrado's immense versatility—he can effectively play in any position on either flank—makes him hugely valuable to Juve, as he can slot into a number of different formations.

It is little surprise, then, that the Old Lady are planning to hold firm in the face of any offers they may receive for the Colombia international.

It also seems unlikely the player himself will agitate for a move if offers come in from elsewhere, as he has enjoyed immense success with Juve, winning back-to-back domestic doubles.