Allen Robinson Won't Receive Franchise or Transition Tag from Jaguars

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced wide receiver Allen Robinson is not expected to receive the franchise or transition tag.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, adding that the Jags have until March 12 to sign Robinson to a new contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 24-year-old Robinson missed all but one game in 2017 after suffering a torn ACL in Jacksonville's season opener.

Robinson finished with just one reception for 17 yards.

The Jaguars originally selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Penn State, and he became one of the NFL's top wideouts in his second season.

In 2015, Robinson was named to the Pro Bowl after making 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns.

His production dropped off in 2016, however, to the tune of 73 grabs for 883 yards and six scores.

Without Robinson in the fold last season, Marqise Lee led the team with 56 receptions and unheralded rookie Keelan Cole paced the Jags with 748 receiving yards.

Veteran Allen Hurns and rookie Dede Westbrook also played a significant role at the receiver position.

Cole, Hurns and Westbrook are all set to return in 2018, while Lee is scheduled to become a free agent.

If Robinson hits the open market, he will be among the top wide receivers available along with Sammy Watkins of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks wideout Paul Richardson.