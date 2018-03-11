Kyrie Irving's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Soreness; Exits Pacers vs. Celtics

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced point guard Kyrie Irving suffered left knee soreness during Sunday's 99-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden and did not return.

The Duke product has dealt with various ailments in his first campaign with the Celtics, including knee, shoulder and face injuries, and is yet to play more than 75 games in a season since he entered the league in 2011.

Boston traded for the five-time All-Star this past offseason, and he wasted little time establishing himself as the team's go-to offensive option as it pursues an 18th championship. Irving was averaging 24.7 points and 5.2 assists per game in 2017-18 entering Sunday's contest after scoring a career-best 25.2 points per game last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His lightning-quick handle allows him to blow past defenders in the open court or in transition, but his three-point shooting prowess makes it difficult for opponents to back off him to prevent his drives.

While Boston can't reasonably expect anyone else to replicate Irving's production, it does have a number of options in the backcourt who can handle the ball while he's out. Look for Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin to see additional playing time in the rotation until Irving returns.