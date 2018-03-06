Hector Bellerin 'Furious' at Arsene Wenger After Being Dropped Against Brighton

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly furious with manager Arsene Wenger after being dropped just two hours before their defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Calum Chambers started on the right side of Arsenal's defence for the 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium, and The Sun reported Bellerin's anger after he had trained for two days in the role prior to the clash (h/t MailOnline's Glen Williams).

The Gunners have lost their last four matches in succession, and Sunday's disappointment on the south coast was their third consecutive away defeat in the Premier League, falling at Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City before that.

Ligue 1 Show presenter Matt Spiro compared Bellerin's form with Mathieu Debuchy's. The Frenchman has gone on a tear at Saint-Etienne since leaving Arsenal in the winter transfer window, while Bellerin's off-pitch activity has caught more attention:

Bellerin is said to feel he's being made out as the "fall guy" for Arsenal's recent demise, per Williams, and could decide to leave the club this summer, with swirling speculation as to whether Wenger will stay on past this season.

Williams said Bellerin has already made a request to Wenger to allow him to leave the Emirates Stadium, but it was "categorically rebuffed."

Chambers made just his fifth Premier League appearance of the season on Sunday, not to mention his first league outing at right-back this term, having failed to feature until November, in part due to a hip injury.

However, Wenger explained that Bellerin's absence was only due to the number of games he's played of late, per injury analyst Ben Dinnery, despite the fact the Gunners are desperate for points as things stand:

Sunday's loss left the north London outfit sixth in the English top flight, 13 points off fourth-placed rivals Tottenham and a gargantuan 33 points away from leaders Manchester City.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen also commented on the timing of Bellerin's drop from Arsenal's XI, having recently been exposed by Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in back-to-back meetings:

The speedster was once considered one of the Premier League's best full-backs, but he has dipped in form this term—as have numerous other players in the Gunners lineup, including the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil.

Bellerin will likely make his return to Arsenal's starting selection for the UEFA Europa League round-of-16 clash with AC Milan, where the English giants will look to keep alive their last shot at silverware this season.