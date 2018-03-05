Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor Triple Threat Match Set for WrestleMania 34

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Miz's quest to become the longest-reigning intercontinental champion in WWE history is in serious jeopardy after Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced he'll put the title on the line at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.

Not only will The Miz have to wrestle Seth Rollins, but he'll also need to defeat Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, per WWE's official Twitter account:

Angle telegraphed this match on Raw last week when he pitted The Miz against Rollins in a singles match and then had The Miz wrestle Balor immediately after.

Especially with Rollins riding a hot streak after his hourlong performance in the gauntlet match on the Feb. 19 edition of Raw, pitting him, Balor and The Miz against one another could be a sleeper for the best bout on the WrestleMania card.

The problem is that the Intercontinental Championship has largely been an afterthought at WrestleMania in recent years.

At WrestleMania 33, Dean Ambrose's title defense against Baron Corbin was relegated to the pre-show. The intercontinental title ladder matches at WrestleManias 31 and 32 were the opening match—something that used to hold more prestige when pay-per-views didn't have pre-shows and last four or five hours. The belt wasn't even defended at WrestleMania XXX.

WrestleMania 34 could be an exception. The Miz has unquestionably elevated the Intercontinental Championship during his multiple reigns as champion. With all due respect to Ambrose and Corbin, this year's match will also have more star power in the ring than last year's title clash did.

The result of the Triple Threat match could be telling regarding not just the Intercontinental Championship picture but the WWE Universal Championship picture as well. Despite losing at WrestleMania, the two wrestlers who walk out of New Orleans without the belt could easily position themselves as challengers for the universal title based on their past achievements.