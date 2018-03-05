Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle vs. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Set for WrestleMania 34

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Raw general manager Kurt Angle ended all the speculation when he announced Monday night on Raw he will team with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.

Triple H then attacked Angle and McMahon tried to ambush Rousey from behind. Ultimately, Angle applied the ankle lock on The Game, while Rousey dispatched McMahon with a Samoan drop.

MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer reported WWE was trying to line up a match in which Rousey would team up with The Rock to take on The Authority. That always felt like a long shot since The Rock hasn't had an advertised wrestling match since WrestleMania 29 in April 2013.

WWE got the gears in motion for Angle's partnership with Rousey at Elimination Chamber. Angle spilled the beans that McMahon and Triple H had only signed Rousey as a means to get revenge for how Rousey embarrassed them at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015.

The next night on Raw, McMahon apologized for slapping Rousey. The Authority still got the last laugh, as Triple H sucker-punched Angle before exiting the ring.

All signs pointed to Angle/Rousey vs. Triple H/McMahon, and now the bout is officially added to the WrestleMania card.

The question now becomes how WWE will use Rousey in the four remaining Raws before WrestleMania 34 after the company announced she'll appear on every Raw between now and April 8.

WWE will have to toe a fine line between building up The Authority—McMahon in particular—as a genuine threat while maintaining Rousey's general aura of invincibility.