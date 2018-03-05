Hornets Rumors: Mitch Kupchak Frontrunner for GM Job, 3 More Interviewing

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly taking another step toward the eventual hiring of a general manager.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the franchise received permission to discuss the position with Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley, Houston Rockets Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon.

Despite the presence of additional candidates, Wojnarowski deemed former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak the "frontrunner."

According to Wojnarowski, assistant general manager Buzz Peterson has been running day-to-day operations after the Hornets parted ways with Rich Cho and will likely remain with the franchise even after a new general manager is hired. Charlotte hopes to have a new hire by the end of the regular season.

Kupchak stands out given his resume, even though the Lakers fired him in February 2017 as Magic Johnson assumed the role of president of basketball operations.

Kupchak helped build the Los Angeles teams that won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 but would have his hands full with the Hornets. Charlotte hasn’t made it out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2001-02 season.

As for the other candidates, Eversley worked with the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors before joining the 76ers, Rosas has been with the Rockets for 17 years, and Simon has been with Miami in some capacity for 23 years and has seen three Heat championships.