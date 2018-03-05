Le'Veon Bell Talks Steelers Contract Negotiations Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell spoke about his contract negotiations Monday with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, noting the team said it will use the franchise tag on him for the second straight year unless they reach a deal by Tuesday's deadline to use that designation.

"We're not coming to a number we both agree on—they are too low, or I guess they feel I'm too high," Bell told Fowler. "I'm playing for strictly my value to the team. That's what I'm asking. I don't think I should settle for anything less than what I'm valued at."

According to Fowler, Bell's floor is $14.5 million per year based on the projected tag number for a running back.

"Bell, 26, confirmed last year he turned down a contract worth $42 million over the first three years and an average of $13.3 million over the life of the deal," Fowler wrote.

The Michigan State product continued weighing in on the negotiations, saying the two sides "are a lot closer than last year." He still recognizes he may have to bet on himself, though:

"I'm the one to bet on myself. And I'll do it again. I understand how the Steelers do contracts. Last year, I was pounding the table on guaranteed money. That's not the case. If I'm not getting guaranteed money, I want a lot more up front. ... It's year-to-year with the Steelers. Essentially if I sign a four- or five-year deal, I'm playing four or five franchise tags."

Bell believes Pittsburgh is looking at this "through the prism of the running back market," Fowler explained, even though he does much more than just run the ball on first and second downs.

He remains on the field all three downs, which eliminates the need for a committee approach. Bell also serves as a formidable pass-blocker when Ben Roethlisberger drops back to throw and has impressed as a pass-catcher.

Bell tallied 655 receiving yards in 2017, 616 receiving yards in 2016 and 854 receiving yards in 2014, all the while running for more than 1,200 yards in each of those three seasons.

He is also only 26 years old and could serve as a stabilizing force for the franchise, with Roethlisberger (36) and Antonio Brown (turns 30 in July) on the wrong side of 30 entering the 2018 campaign.

The two sides are still negotiating for now, with the franchise tag in play for the second straight year.