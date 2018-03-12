Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Top Unrestricted Free Agents

2 of 12

Cousins' decision to sign with the Vikings will set off free-agent musical chairs among the quarterbacks. Case Keenum's 2017 campaign under center should help him land a starting job on the market.

The Jets would probably consider signing the 30-year-old, but they'll have competition for their plan B as well. The Denver Broncos have emerged as a potential suitor to land Keenum, per MMQB's Albert Breer:

"The buzz is that the Broncos will be in heavy on Keenum if they strike out on Cousins. Same goes for the Vikings with McCarron. In both cases, the team kicked around the idea of trading for the quarterback in question over the last couple of years, so there’s history there."

Similar to the scenario with Cousins, New York would probably offer more money to address its quarterback issue. According to Over the cap, the Broncos could trim cornerback Aqib Talib's contract off the books to add $11 million to their cap space total.

However, executive vice-president of football operations John Elway will have a shot at selecting a top quarterback prospect at No. 5 in the draft, which may turn Keenum off a bit, assuming that's discussed between the two sides.

Through late November, at 9-2, after quarterback Sam Bradford landed on injured reserve, head coach Mike Zimmer still didn't feel comfortable putting his arms around Keenum as the permanent starter. The Vikings head coach also provided a quote that explains the team's resistance to retain him outright, per The Athletic's Chad Graff:

"Is he the guy that played for the Rams or is he the guy that played for us?"

One good season doesn't erase multiple subpar or mediocre years. When targeting Keenum, it's important to have a backup plan, and the 30-year-old signal-caller must understand his career didn't just start in the previous campaign.

Denver should copy what the Vikings did last year—embrace Keenum with a healthy skepticism knowing he performed at his peak in 2017. There's a strong possibility for regression.

Nonetheless, the Broncos have two quality receivers in Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas under contract. Elway could also acquire a top prospect for the offensive line to bolster the pass protection. Keenum wouldn't join a bare-bones roster in Denver. There's help plus the team's good draft position.

Prediction: Denver Broncos