Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Top Unrestricted Free AgentsMarch 12, 2018
Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Top Unrestricted Free Agents
The top unrestricted free agents spent the past days, weeks or months contemplating their next moves. Teams can openly negotiate with players when the legal tampering period opens March 12. Deals become final starting March 14.
Clubs flush with cash will use their financial capital to lure the top assets on the market, but we know several factors go into decisions on destinations. Most would consider money and roster makeups, but sometimes a familiar face eases a player's mind when choosing to venture new territory.
In the predictions below, you'll see reunions between players and coaches, general managers tossing around big figures for impact assets and clubs settling for Plan B options to fill a need.
Who's set to land the biggest names on the market and why?
Quarterback Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins took to Twitter to open the floor for suggestions on where he should sign within the next few days. After two years playing with the franchise tag, the 29-year-old quarterback goes into free agency in control of his future.
According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the New York Jets have a feeling Cousins will choose the Minnesota Vikings for an immediate chance to win as much as possible.
Nonetheless, Gang Green has more than enough cap space to fully commit to a signal-caller looking for long-term stability. The Vikings may hedge a bit so it's possible to pay defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Anthony Barr and wideout Stefon Diggs in the near future.
On the other hand, the Jets have several question marks across the offensive line. Wideout Robby Anderson had a run-in with the law that still needs to play out. Running back Matt Forte's retirement leaves an underwhelming duo in Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire in the backfield.
There's a clear contrast between the Vikings and Jets. One squad can back up the Brink's truck and rebuild around a franchise quarterback with the remaining cash. The other club isn't likely to hand out $30 million annually but compensates with a far better supporting cast that can prop Cousins up when he's not at his best.
It's not like the Vikings would offer chump change. Cousins will take the money and thrive within Minnesota's team structure.
Prediction: Minnesota Vikings
Quarterback Case Keenum
Cousins' decision to sign with the Vikings will set off free-agent musical chairs among the quarterbacks. Case Keenum's 2017 campaign under center should help him land a starting job on the market.
The Jets would probably consider signing the 30-year-old, but they'll have competition for their plan B as well. The Denver Broncos have emerged as a potential suitor to land Keenum, per MMQB's Albert Breer:
"The buzz is that the Broncos will be in heavy on Keenum if they strike out on Cousins. Same goes for the Vikings with McCarron. In both cases, the team kicked around the idea of trading for the quarterback in question over the last couple of years, so there’s history there."
Similar to the scenario with Cousins, New York would probably offer more money to address its quarterback issue. According to Over the cap, the Broncos could trim cornerback Aqib Talib's contract off the books to add $11 million to their cap space total.
However, executive vice-president of football operations John Elway will have a shot at selecting a top quarterback prospect at No. 5 in the draft, which may turn Keenum off a bit, assuming that's discussed between the two sides.
Through late November, at 9-2, after quarterback Sam Bradford landed on injured reserve, head coach Mike Zimmer still didn't feel comfortable putting his arms around Keenum as the permanent starter. The Vikings head coach also provided a quote that explains the team's resistance to retain him outright, per The Athletic's Chad Graff:
"Is he the guy that played for the Rams or is he the guy that played for us?"
One good season doesn't erase multiple subpar or mediocre years. When targeting Keenum, it's important to have a backup plan, and the 30-year-old signal-caller must understand his career didn't just start in the previous campaign.
Denver should copy what the Vikings did last year—embrace Keenum with a healthy skepticism knowing he performed at his peak in 2017. There's a strong possibility for regression.
Nonetheless, the Broncos have two quality receivers in Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas under contract. Elway could also acquire a top prospect for the offensive line to bolster the pass protection. Keenum wouldn't join a bare-bones roster in Denver. There's help plus the team's good draft position.
Prediction: Denver Broncos
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
After so much talk about the Cousins sweepstakes and Keenum's breakout season, Teddy Bridgewater seems like the forgotten man in the quarterback carousel.
Don't forget Bridgewater had a promising future as the Vikings starting quarterback before a serious knee injury kept him off the field for nearly 14 months. The inactivity will drop his price tag on the market, but the team who signs him would acquire a steal and a player yet to reach his peak.
Bridgewater's career rebirth in the desert seems fitting. He'd join forces with a rookie head coach in Steve Wilks and work with an experienced offensive mind in Mike McCoy, who's worked with Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers. He could certainly pass on tricks of the trade to the 25-year-old quarterback.
Additionally, Bridgewater could hand off to David Johnson, one of the best running backs in the game, and pass to a future Hall of Famer in Larry Fitzgerald.
The Cardinals defense isn't as stingy as the Vikings unit, but cornerstone assets, defensive end Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson will help this team win low-scoring battles. The total package in Arizona should compel the young quarterback to start fresh in the NFC West.
Prediction: Arizona Cardinals
Offensive Guard Andrew Norwell
After going undrafted out of Ohio State, Andrew Norwell quickly rose through the NFL ranks. He became a starting left guard through four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
Norwell has yet to earn a Pro Bowl invite, but he's regarded as a top-notch balanced interior offensive lineman who clears lanes for running backs and protects the quarterback.
In his previous position as the Panthers general manager, Dave Gettleman signed Norwell and watched him progress before his dismissal in July.
According to Vacchiano, Gettleman wants to find ideal "Hog Mollies," more commonly known as the massive linemen in the trenches.
Now, in need of a replacement for Justin Pugh, who's missed 13 games over the past two seasons due to injury, Gettleman will look to sign Norwell again, per Draft Analyst writer Tony Pauline. This time, he's going to reward the offensive lineman with a huge salary that could reshape the guard market. He could earn more than $12 million annually, per ESPN.com reporter Jordan Raanan.
There's one huge problem with Norwell reuniting with Gettleman and his former offensive coordinator Mike Shula. The Giants acquired linebacker Alec Ogletree Wednesday, who carries a $10 million price tag for the 2018 season, dropping the team's remaining cap space to approximately $13 million, per Spotrac.
Nonetheless, the front office can convert Ogletree's roster bonus into a signing bonus, which would drop his cap hit to $4.75 million for the upcoming season, per Raanan.
In addition to reconfiguring Ogletree's contract, Big Blue can cut wideouts Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris to save approximately $7.6 million, per Over the cap. Don't rule out deal restructures for other players.
Obviously, it would take jumping through several hoops to sign Norwell and still leave enough cap space for smaller acquisitions. Though, if you look at Gettleman's work in Carolina, he truly believes the offensive and defensive lines hold the key to success in the NFL. Adding a quality asset at guard moves the needle toward that viewpoint.
Prediction: New York Giants
Wide Receiver Allen Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars decided against using the franchise tag on wideout Allen Robinson, which opens destination possibilities unless there's an in-house deal before the start of the legal tampering period.
The unwillingness to tie approximately $16 million to Robinson suggests there's strong doubt the Jaguars would have beat the July 15 deadline to come to a long-term agreement. The front office also remembers going to the AFC Championship Game without the talented 24-year-old pass-catcher.
As for Robinson, he's coming off an average 2016 campaign, then a 2017 season that ended after catching just one pass for 17 yards due to a torn ACL. Still, his 2015 Pro Bowl term and upside should help him sign a huge deal on the free-agent market as the top player at his position.
The San Francisco 49ers have $70 million to spend, an aging No. 1 option in Pierre Garcon, who turns 32 years old in August and a young promising quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo under center.
Robinson could walk into head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive system and quickly challenge his Pro Bowl-year numbers as the lead perimeter playmaker.
Prediction: San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams would like to re-sign wideout Sammy Watkins, but the decision to franchise-tag safety Lamarcus Joyner likely leads to the 24-year-old pass-catcher testing his value on the market.
Watkins finished fourth among Rams wide receivers in targets (70), receptions (39) and yards (593) during the 2017 campaign. It's his lowest output in all three categories when playing more than eight games in a season. As much as Los Angeles wants him back in the fold, the offense doesn't need him to push the ball downfield.
He led the team as a reliable red-zone threat with eight touchdowns, but tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett should progress as targets inside the 20-yard line.
On the market, Watkins could still sign a contract that's comparable to a No. 2 wide receiver. Spotrac estimates $5.9 million annually, but a team flush with cash and in need of a perimeter playmaker would probably tack on at least an extra million to plug him into the passing offense as a go-to option similar to his days with the Bills.
Look for Watkins to reunite with his former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who currently serves as the tight ends and assistant head coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He'd take over the No. 1 wideout spot ahead of Jeremy Maclin as Mike Wallace hits the open market.
Prediction: Baltimore Ravens
Tight End Jimmy Graham
As expected, the Seattle Seahawks didn't use their franchise tag, which probably spells the end of tight end Jimmy Graham in blue and neon green.
Nonetheless, the 31-year-old tight end didn't fall short on production as a receiver in 2017. As the Seahawks transformed their offense, he came up huge in the red zone, racking up 10 touchdowns. It's the fourth time he hit that mark during his eight-year career. Don't stick a fork in him yet.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the New Orleans Saints have an interest in completing the circle of life and re-acquiring Graham. Tight end Coby Fleener hasn't developed consistent chemistry with quarterback Drew Brees.
Fleener signed a five-year, $36 million deal during the 2016 offseason and only scored five touchdowns in the past two seasons. In 2017, he fell out of favor in the passing game and suffered the fifth concussion of his career, which put him on injured reserve for the last five games.
ESPN.com reporter Mike Triplett expects the Saints to cut ties with Fleener even with the $8.2 million in dead money owed to him for the remaining three years on his deal, per Over the cap. The decision would clearly open the door for Graham's return as another asset for Brees in 2018.
Prediction: New Orleans Saints
Defensive Lineman Muhammad Wilkerson
According to Rapoport, the Jets officially released defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson Wednesday. He also visited the Green Bay Packers on the same day.
Wilkerson put together his first double-digit sack season under Dennis Thurman, who's the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. His general manager Brandon Beane doesn't have much cap flexibility with multiple in-house free agents still on the front office's radar.
Suitors may also hesitate to tie long-term cash to the 28-year-old due to his lack of motivation after signing a five-year, $86 million deal with the Jets.
Many have highlighted the connection to Packers defensive assistant Mike Pettine, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look like a better financial option for Wilkerson. He'd also fill a need for the team's sorely deficient pass rush that ranked last in sacks for the 2017 season.
Learning from defensive tackle Chris Baker's poor fit, the Buccaneers may offer a lucrative one-year prove-it deal before fully committing to Wilkerson.
Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Sheldon Richardson
There's major turnover in Seattle. The coaching staff already features two new coordinators. The front office traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday, per ESPN's Josina Anderson.
As mentioned above, the Seahawks didn't use their franchise tag, which means Sheldon Richardson will become a free agent, barring a last-minute in-house deal.
According to New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, the Jets have interest in bringing Richardson back to the Meadowlands for a second stint. Apparently, it's a mutual feeling:
"The Jets aren’t the only ones who want a reunion, according to team and league sources. My understanding is that Richardson, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, would love to return to the team that drafted him, too."
According to NJ.com reporter Connor Hughes, Wilkerson and Richardson didn't exactly motivate each other when it came to attending team meetings on time. However, the decision to send one packing also delivers a message to the other on a potential comeback trail.
Richardson would rejoin defensive lineman Leonard Williams as the Jets look to boost their pocket pressure.
Prediction: New York Jets
Defensive Tackle Dontari Poe
Defensive tackle Dontari Poe bolstered the Atlanta Falcons run defense during the previous season, but the front office may look for a cheaper option in the draft to fill his role instead of paying him on a long-term contract.
Poe, 27, will certainly sign an extensive deal with a team that covets his ability to stuff gaps and pressure the quarterback on the interior. In the prime of his career, he's a quality addition to a defensive line with glaring holes.
In 2017, the Washington Redskins fielded the worst run defense in yardage allowed, giving up 4.5 yards per carry. The team traded cornerback Kendall Fuller, and cover man Bashaud Breeland will test the free-agent market.
As a result, it's important to bolster the front line in order to help the back end of the defense. Josh Norman still lurks in the secondary, but he can't simultaneously cover both sides of the field. Third-rounder Fabian Moreau remains an unknown at the position.
Poe would immediately address Washington's issues up front as a foundational building block.
Prediction: Washington Redskins
Cornerback Trumaine Johnson
The Rams agreed in principle to a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs that netted cornerback Marcus Peters. The acquisition blatantly lets Trumaine Johnson know the front office plans to move on with a new No. 1 cover man at the position.
Los Angeles designated Johnson as the franchise-tagged asset for consecutive seasons. Like Cousins, he'll test the market for the first time and garner a massive payday relative to his position.
According to Pauline, there's speculation the 28-year-old will choose between Bay Area teams, the 49ers and Oakland Raiders. The Jets also have an outside chance to sign him.
The Raiders don't have as much cap space as the other two teams reportedly in the mix. However, Trumaine could settle for less to play under celebrity head coach Jon Gruden and a proven defensive coordinator in Paul Guenther.
However, the 49ers had something special brewing in Santa Clara, winning five consecutive contests to finish the 2017 season. Johnson could finally cash in on his full market value over a long period and join a team that found ways to win with minimal talent around an inexperienced quarterback.
Prediction: San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback Malcolm Butler
Head coach Bill Belichick's decision to keep Malcolm Butler on the sideline tells us everything we need to know about the cornerback's tenure in New England. It's over.
Butler, who snatched the Seahawks' potential consecutive Super Bowl win away with a game-saving interception, will look to rehabilitate his image as a top-notch cornerback in the upcoming season. He's going to play with something to prove, and what better way to do it than suiting up for a division rival of your former team?
During the previous offseason, trade talks involving Butler between the Patriots and Saints intrigued the veteran cornerback, per NBC Sports Boston reporter Michael Giardi, but never came to fruition. He'd pair well with Marshon Lattimore, but Gang Green could make an offer he can't refuse on the market.
The Jets have interest in the 28-year-old cornerback at the right price, per Newsday reporter Calvin Watkins. He'd also have an opportunity to stick it to his former squad twice a year.
The player pipeline between the Patriots and Jets will continue into the 2018 calendar year. Defensive players such as Ty Law, Bryan Cox, David Harris, Shaun Ellis and Darrelle Revis have made the switch. Add Butler to the list of players to suit up for both teams.
Prediction: New York Jets