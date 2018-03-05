Canelo Alvarez Blames Positive PED Test on Consuming Contaminated Meat

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez said contaminated meat led to his positive test for Clenbuterol ahead of his May fight with Gennady Golovkin.

Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement (via Boxing Scene) that Alvarez is moving his training camp from Mexico to the United States, and Alvarez said he'd be willing to take additional drug tests.

"I am an athlete who respects the sport and this surprises me and bothers me because it had never happened to me," he said. "I will submit to all the tests that require me to clarify this embarrassing situation and I trust that at the end the truth will prevail."

