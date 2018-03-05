Tim Hortons Brier 2018: Monday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Todd Korol/Getty Images

The 2018 Tim Hortons Brier entered into its third day Monday at Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan.

With its 2017 Brier-winning squad representing Team Canada in the competition, things aren't looking good for reigning champion Newfoundland and Labrador, which lost its first two games to slip to last in Pool A.

At the other end of the spectrum, five teams—Canada, Wild Card, Nova Scotia, Northern Ontario and Manitoba—maintained a perfect record through the first two days, giving the quintet a great chance of advancing on to the championship round.

Below is a brief recap for how Monday's action unfolded.

Results

Draw 6

Wild Card 6, Nova Scotia 5

Alberta 9, British Columbia 8

Newfoundland and Labrador 7, Yukon 6

Canada 8, Northwest Territories 4

Draw 7

Manitoba 9, Quebec 6

Northern Ontario 9, New Brunswick 4

Saskatchewan 7, Prince Edward Island 6

Ontario 14, Nunavut 3

Draw 8

Alberta 9, Newfoundland and Labrador 2

Canada 6, Wild Card 5

Northwest Territories 7, Nova Scotia 3

Yukon 8, British Columbia 2

Standings

Pool A

1. Canada (4-0)

2. Wild Card (3-1)

2. Alberta (3-1)

4. Northwest Territories (2-2)

4. Nova Scotia (2-2)

6. Newfoundland and Labrador (1-3)

6. Yukon (1-3)

8. British Columbia (0-4)

Pool B

1. Manitoba (4-0)

1. Northern Ontario (4-0)

3. Ontario (3-1)

4. Saskatchewan (2-2)

5. Prince Edward Island (1-3)

5. New Brunswick (1-3)

5. Quebec (1-3)

8. Nunavut (0-4)

Tuesday Schedule

Draw 9 (10 a.m. ET)

Prince Edward Island vs. New Brunswick

Quebec vs. Nunavut

Manitoba vs. Ontario

Saskatchewan vs. Northern Ontario

Draw 10 (3 p.m. ET)

Nova Scotia vs. Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. British Columbia

Alberta vs. Yukon

Northwest Territories vs. Wild Card

Draw 11 (8 p.m. ET)

Quebec vs. Northern Ontario

Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island

Nunavut vs. Saskatchewan

Manitoba vs. New Brunswick

Monday Recap

Draw 6

The sixth draw wasn't short on drama, as three of the four games were decided in the 10th and final end. Canada's 8-4 win over the Northwest Territories was the lone exception, as a three-point eighth end was enough for Northwest Territories skip Jamie Koe to concede.

The Wild Card team, which is represented by Mike McEwen and his Manitoba-based curling club, produced the most climactic result.

After going scoreless for four ends, McEwen and theFort Rouge Curling Club scored three points in the final end to beat Nova Scotia 6-5. Adding to the drama, McEwen released his rock with just seven seconds of allotted "thinking time" on the clock for his team.

"We're not a team that generally leaves a lot of time, but that's cutting it a little too close," McEwen said, per the Edmonton Sun's Terry Jones.

Trailing 5-1 after the fourth end, Alberta came back to beat British Columbia 9-8. Yukon's comeback attempt fell short, as two points in the final two ends weren't enough to push things to an extra end.

Draw 7

The seventh draw was the polar opposite from the draw that preceded it. Three of the four games were over before the 10th end.

Saskatchewan's 7-6 win over Prince Edward Island was the lone exception. The game was a roller coaster from start to finish. Prince Edward Island jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the fourth end before Saskatchewan tied it up in the fifth.

Saskatchewan had to come from behind again in the seventh and ninth ends, with a two-point ninth end putting Steve Laycock's side in the lead 6-5. This time, Prince Edward Island was playing from behind and stayed alive with a point in the 10th end. Alas, it wasn't enough to secure the win, as Prince Edward Island locked it up in the extra end.

Ontario delivered the most one-sided result of the tournament so far, beating Nunavut 14-3. The game was largely over after the fourth end, with Ontario owning a commanding 9-0 lead. Nunavut conceded after Ontario scored four points in the eighth end.

Draw 8

In the most highly anticipated matchup of the eighth draw, Team Canada defeated the Wild Card team to remain unbeaten. CBC News' Devin Heroux noted the unbeaten run for skip Brad Gushue and his group extends much further:

Despite scoring a point in the ninth end to bring the deficit to just a single point, 6-5, McEwen conceded in the 10th end when it became clear there was no path to victory.

Yukon and British Columbia faced off with each team in search of its first win of the 2018 Brier. Yukon came through with a dominant 8-2 result to relegate British Columbia to last place in Pool A.

Full schedule and results are available at Curling.ca.