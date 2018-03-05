Premier League Table: Final Week 29 2018 Standings, Results and Week 30 Fixtures

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Nemanja Matic's stoppage-time wonder goal completed a barely deserved turnaround for Manchester United as they came back from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

The three points saw United move back above Liverpool into second place in the Premier League table, 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, who moved closer to sealing the title when they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

The Sky Blues have effectively had one hand on the Premier League trophy for months now, but Matic's phenomenal strike may slightly delay their coronation as champions.

There is no chance United will catch City, but their last-gasp victory against Palace could prove crucial in the race to finish in the UEFA Champions League places.

Here are the full results from Week 29 in the English top flight, along with the latest standings:

Burnley 2-1 Everton

Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth

Southampton 0-0 Stoke City

Swansea City 4-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United

The fixture list for Week 30 includes a hotly anticipated clash between United and Liverpool that could decide who takes second place this season:

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town vs. Swansea City

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City

West Ham United vs. Burnley

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Watford

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City vs. Manchester City

Palace were so poor in the opening stages of the season that, despite an impressive resurgence under manager Roy Hodgson, they are still very much in a battle against relegation.

Ahead of Monday's clash, the Eagles faced the daunting prospect of games with United, Chelsea and Liverpool inside a month, a group of fixtures from which they may take no points.

However, from the off at Selhurst Park, the hosts looked the more organised and threatening of the two sides.

Palace were rewarded for a fast start in which they harried United's defence by a goal in the 11th minute from Andros Townsend, with his shot from the edge of the box taking a huge deflection off Victor Lindelof and beating David De Gea.

They could not add to their lead in the first half, but United didn't really look like equalising, either.

Jose Mourinho's side were largely abject, unable to keep hold of the ball or pose any real threat going forward.

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez were particularly disappointing, per bet365:

United looked more threatening at the start of the second half after Marcus Rashford replaced Scott McTominay.

But Palace doubled their lead in the 48th minute when United's defence were caught out by Jeffrey Schlupp's quick free-kick near halfway, and Patrick van Aanholt finished with aplomb past De Gea.

It was a case of Palace's defensive woes that saw United back in the game in the 55th minute. James Tomkins failed to move up after a corner was cleared and played Chris Smalling onside in plenty of space, and he headed home United's first, per football writer Huw Davies:

Romelu Lukaku was then rewarded for his persistence in the penalty area as he received the ball from a deflection and eventually fired a low equaliser into the back of the net 14 minutes from time.

Palace looked to have done enough to earn a richly deserved point, but a superb strike for Matic—his first goal for United—broke hearts at Selhurst in the second minute of stoppage time.

The ball sat up nicely for the Serbia international, but he still had a lot to do from almost 30 yards out. He struck a stinging shot with his left foot, and the dipping drive beat a diving Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal before nestling in the corner.