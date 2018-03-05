Boxer Jermall Charlo Robbed of $150K in Cash, Jewelry at Jay-Z's Nightclub

John Locher/Associated Press

Boxer Jermall Charlo was robbed of more than $150,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in Brooklyn.

John Annese of the New York Daily News reported a friend left a Louis Vitton bag unattended, which contained $40,000 in cash and $115,000 in jewelry. An unidentified woman was seen on security footage with the bag.

“We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years,” 40/40 spokesman Didier Morais said. “The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it.”

The footage shows five women walking out of the club. One, a blonde, is carrying the bag.

Charlo, 27, is 26-0 heading into his bout against Hugo Centeno Jr. next month for the WBC interim middleweight championship.