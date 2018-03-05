Ichiro Suzuki Rumors: Mariners Close on 1-Year Contract with Ex-Seattle OF

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Ichiro Suzuki is reportedly on the brink of returning to the place where he began his career in Major League Baseball.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Seattle Mariners are close to signing a one-year deal with the 44-year-old.

The outfielder spent 12 years in Seattle from 2001-12.

Suzuki spent parts of three seasons with the Yankees before joining the Marlins for the past three years, finishing 2017 with a .255 batting average and three home runs in 136 games.

The veteran was mostly used off the bench last year, with 109 of his 215 plate appearances coming as a pinch hitter. However, he also spent time at all three outfield positions, showcasing the type of versatility he could still bring to a team.

While he remained a free agent throughout the offseason, Suzuki always planned to keep playing in 2018.

"I feel like a big dog at a pet shop that hasn't been sold," he said in December, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "Of course, I want to play baseball next year."

He also admitted it was possible for him to return to Japan if he wasn't signed by an MLB team, according to Barry M. Bloom of MLB.com.

However, the Mariners are suddenly thin in the outfield after Ben Gamel suffered a strained oblique, per Greg Johns of MLB.com. Mitch Haniger is also currently injured with a sore right hand.

Suzuki should add some much-needed depth for Seattle while also bringing plenty of experience for a team that hasn't made the postseason since he was AL MVP in 2001. The future Hall of Famer also has 10 All-Star appearances, 10 Gold Glove awards and two batting titles, so he represents a solid addition to a team that could use more talent.