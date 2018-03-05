Cowboys Rumors: DeMarcus Lawrence to Be Franchise-Tagged After Contract Talks

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to place the franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence after contract talks with the defensive end fell through, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The two sides were hoping to agree upon a long-term deal but won't complete an extension before Tuesday's franchise-tag deadline. By tagging him, Dallas will prevent the 25-year-old from hitting the open market.

According to OverTheCap.com (via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk), the franchise tag would pay out $17.5 million on a one-year tender for defensive ends.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously reported Lawrence was looking for about $17 million per year in his next contract, equivalent to Olivier Vernon's current deal with the New York Giants. Apparently, the Cowboys weren't willing to match this on a multiyear agreement.

The fourth-year player is coming off by far the best season of his NFL career, tallying 14.5 sacks to earn his first Pro Bowl appearance. He was named a second-team All-Pro after tying for the second-most sacks in the league behind Chandler Jones.

While this type of production might be worth a massive new deal, he will likely have to prove this past season wasn't a fluke.

Lawrence missed 16 total games in his first three seasons, combining for just nine sacks in this stretch. He was limited by back injuries and also served a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Cowboys hoped to sign a long-term deal with Lawrence instead of settling for a franchise tag.

"To me, the only reason you use a franchise tag is to hopefully protect yourself if you can't get a long-term deal signed that you like," executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters in February.

While the two sides can still negotiate a new deal, the tag will ensure he doesn't leave in the offseason.

With young players like David Irving and Taco Charlton also developing along the defensive line, this unit could be a strength for Dallas in 2018.