Report: Chelsea Feared N'Golo Kante Heart Problem After Star Fainted

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: N'Golo Kante of Chelsea controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on February 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea players reportedly feared key midfielder N'Golo Kante may have a heart problem when he fainted at the Blues' training ground last Friday. 

According to Matt Law in the Telegraph, the Frenchman "momentarily passed out" after training two days before Chelsea's clash with Manchester City. "Terrified" team-mates feared at the time he may have a heart problem, but nothing was found following cardiology tests, added Law.

Kante, 26, subsequently travelled to the Etihad Stadium for Chelsea's clash with City but was not included in the side as the Blues lost 1-0 to drop five points off the top four.

The France international's return will be eagerly awaited as he is a crucial cog in Antonio Conte's Chelsea side. He won the PFA Player of the Year Award as Chelsea claimed the title last term.

But, as noted by Law, Kante's incident has been "brought into sharp focus" after the sudden death of Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori on Sunday due to a "sudden illness."

Per James Horncastle on BBC Sport, all of Sunday's Serie A games, including Fiorentina's clash with Udinese and the Milan derby, were called off as a result. 

According to Law, Kante took part in a training session on Monday with no problems and is expected to be available again for Chelsea's next fixture at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. 

