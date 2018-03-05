PJ Tucker: Michael Jordan Asked Me Where I Got Pair of Rare Jordan Sneakers

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker revealed during an interview on Complex's Sneaker Shopping show that Michael Jordan once asked him during an NBA game where he got the pair of Shawn Marion 5 sneakers—a particularly rare pair of Air Jordans—he was wearing.

"I'm literally in the corner and like, I just hear somebody calling my name. In NBA games, that happens all the time. But that voice was distinctive; I knew who it was," Tucker told Joe La Puma. "So as soon as I turned around and seen him, I couldn't even respond."