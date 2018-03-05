PJ Tucker: Michael Jordan Asked Me Where I Got Pair of Rare Jordan Sneakers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 13: PJ Tucker #4 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 13, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker revealed during an interview on Complex's Sneaker Shopping show that Michael Jordan once asked him during an NBA game where he got the pair of Shawn Marion 5 sneakers—a particularly rare pair of Air Jordans—he was wearing.

"I'm literally in the corner and like, I just hear somebody calling my name. In NBA games, that happens all the time. But that voice was distinctive; I knew who it was," Tucker told Joe La Puma. "So as soon as I turned around and seen him, I couldn't even respond."

