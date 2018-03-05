Antonio Cromartie Announces Retirement After 11-Year NFL Career

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie announced his retirement from professional football Monday in an Instagram post:

Cromartie spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the San Diego Chargers (2006-09), New York Jets (2010-13, 2015), Arizona Cardinals (2014) and Indianapolis Colts (2016).

Cromartie, 33, is calling it quits after not appearing in the NFL in 2017. He was cut in 2016 after four games with the Colts.

He was the 19th overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Chargers and one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL in his prime. Cromartie was a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2007 after leading the NFL with 10 interceptions. That same year, he set an NFL record with a 109-yard touchdown return against the Minnesota Vikings after a missed field goal.

In total, he registered 417 tackles and 31 interceptions in his career.

His length and athleticism made him a tough matchup for bigger receivers and quicker wideouts alike. The combination of Cromartie and Darrelle Revis in New York was a major factor in one of the most formidable and aggressive defenses in the NFL under former head coach Rex Ryan.

