USA vs. England Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2018 Friendly

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

England and the United States will meet on the final matchday of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup to decide the winner of the entire tournament.

Both teams enter Wednesday's clash at the Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with four points from their first two matches.

The hosts sit behind England on goal difference, so they will need to win in order to pass the Lionesses in the standings.

Here's a look ahead at the contest.

Date: Wednesday, March 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Orlando City Stadium, Orlando

TV Info/Live Stream: ESPNews, ESPN Player

Preview

Both teams enter their final match with one win and a draw under their belts, setting up a great final showdown.

The hosts couldn't get past France on the previous matchday, playing out a 1-1 draw. Mallory Pugh opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes, but Eugenie Le Sommer tied things up almost immediately for Les Bleues.

The French had the better chances after the break, but there would be no more goals. Afterwards, Megan Rapinoe thanked the fans for their great support:

England had easily beaten France in their first outing, but Germany proved to be a more difficult opponent, and the Lionesses twice had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw.

It was Ellen White who bagged both goals for the side, including this crisp finish:

England are led by manager Phil Neville, who is coaching his first matches with the team at the SheBelieves Cup. He should be in for his toughest challenge yet on Wednesday with the Americans starting the match as favourites.

The Stars and Stripes hold an advantage in depth over just about every team in the world, and it showed in both sides' second outings. Neville made some changes to the squad that trashed France, and the level of play dropped significantly.

In contract, the Americans were far better than France in the first half, even though a host of stars started on the bench. Crystal Dunn, Casey Short, Christen Press and Carli Lloyd all made their way on to the pitch at some point, but none of them started.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Per the Daily Mirror's Daniel Wittenberg, England are going through something of an injury crisis, and Anita Asante joined captain Steph Houghton on the sidelines prior to the match against Germany.

England's defence was fragile at best against the Germans, and in all likelihood, the Stars and Stripes will test them early and often with crosses. The Americans employed the long ball throughout the contest with France, but the tactic never really worked for them―a return to their bread and butter seems likely on Wednesday.

Prediction: USA 2-1 England