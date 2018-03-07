Europa League 2018: Round-of-16 Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal's hopes of salvaging their season rests on their UEFA Europa League campaign, but they face a resurgent AC Milan in the round of 16 at the San Siro on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will hope to get their tie off to a strong start at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium when they host Lokomotiv Moscow, as will Borussia Dortmund at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

Marseille take on Athletic Bilbao, while RB Leipzig welcome Zenit Saint Petersburg to the Red Bull Arena.

Here are the fixtures, complete with viewing information and score predictions for the first leg:

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET: Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, BT Sport 3/ESPN3 USA (2-0)

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET: CSKA Moscow vs. Lyon, ESPN3 USA (1-2)

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund vs. Red Bull Salzburg, BT Sport ESPN/ESPN3 USA (3-1)

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET: AC Milan vs. Arsenal, BT Sport 2/Fox Sports 2 USA (2-0)

8:05 p.m. GMT/3:05 p.m. ET: Lazio vs. Dynamo Kiev, ESPN3 USA (1-0)

8:05 p.m. GMT/3:05 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig vs. Zenit St Petersburg, BT Sport 2/Fox Sports 2 USA (1-1)

8:05 p.m. GMT/3:05 p.m. ET: Marseille vs. Athletic Bilbao, BT Sport 3 (2-2)

8:05 p.m. GMT/3:05 p.m. ET: Sporting CP vs. Viktoria Plzen, ESPN3 USA (2-0)

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For Fox Soccer Match Pass, click here, and for WatchESPN, click here.



Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Atletico Madrid aren't reliant on winning the Europa League to qualify for the UEFA Champions League given they're 16 points clear of Sevilla, the team occupying fifth place in La Liga.

However, their hopes of winning the Spanish title were dealt a serious blow by Barcelona on Sunday, and so the competition may have taken on added significance:

While manager Diego Simeone isn't likely to let his players ease up in La Liga, they may well focus their energies on the Europa League.

Sports journalist David Cartlidge was unimpressed with their showing at the Camp Nou:

A similarly lacklustre showing on Thursday could prove costly, but a repeat performance seems unlikely, and Atleti were in strong form prior to the Barca clash.

Antoine Griezmann had netted seven goals in his previous two matches, and Lokomotiv will have a tougher time keeping him quiet than Barcelona did, so Atletico will likely take a strong lead with them to Moscow for the second leg.

AC Milan vs. Arsenal

There's a stark contrast between Milan and Arsenal at the moment, both in their form and the men representing them in the dugout.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in 2018, a streak lasting 13 matches, while the Gunners have lost four games in succession and eight times in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Football.London's Charles Watts noted the apathy that has set in at Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger:

Apathy is not something Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would stand for, though, and the team have been impressive under his impassioned tutelage.

Football writer David Amoyal hailed the former Italy international's management of the club, while Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren backed them to progress past Arsenal:

The Gunners are particularly poor on the road, having lost away from home on eight occasions in the Premier League alone this season, so it does not look good for them on Thursday with the match taking place at the San Siro.

Arsenal will need to improve dramatically on recent showings to come away with a positive result, and that does not look likely.