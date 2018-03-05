ACC Tournament 2018: Schedule, Start Times, Live Stream and TV Info

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

March is here, and the madness has already begun.

We've already seen some buzzer-beaters and memorable finishes across the country as the regular season came to a close, but now that conference tournaments are here, it's time for the real chaos to begin.

Before you're able to print out your bracket and try to figure out how to make it perfect (just give up now), there are some conference titles on the line, including one of the most competitive conferences in college basketball in the ACC.

The ACC is full of familiar faces with the likes of Virginia, Duke, UNC, Syracuse, Louisville, etc, but there are also a lot of other schools to keep an eye on, such as North Carolina State, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

The ACC tournament is slated to be as entertaining on the court as it is on paper, and you won't want to miss it.

Here's a rundown of the action to enjoy over the coming days.

Viewing Information

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Dates: March 6 through March 10

TV: ESPN

Live stream: For complete live-stream information, go to WatchESPN.com.

Here's a look at the full tournament bracket, per the Atlantic Coast Conference's website, along with the television schedule. (All times are Eastern.)

Tuesday, March 6

First Round (All times E.T.)

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ESPN2/ACC Network), noon.

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh (ESPN2/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Wake Forest (ESPNU/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7

Second Round

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Louisville (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.

No. 5 NC State vs. Tuesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner (ESPN/ACC Network), noon.

No. 4 Clemson vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Miami vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 9

Semifinals

Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 7 p.m.

Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2/ACC Network), 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

Championship

Friday evening winners (ESPN/ACC Network), 8:30 p.m.

ACC Preview

Forget about the likes of Duke and North Carolina. This year's ACC tournament favorite is Virginia.

The top-seeded Cavaliers are the odds-on favorite to sweep through the conference at +250 favorites, according to OddsShark. To put that in perspective, the likes of UNC (+600), Duke (+800) and Miami (+1000) are miles behind Virginia—if you listen to the bookmakers, that is.

While Duke may pose a threat to Virginia in the ACC tournament, don't sleep on the defending-NCAA champion Tarheels along with North Carolina State.

The Tar Heels are coming off an embarrassing 74-64 loss on the road after losing grip of their lead in the second half, but they've shown enough this season to make sure that they'll have a fighting chance in any game they play this season. As for North Carolina State, it already has a victory over UNC, as well as Duke.

If it comes to a showdown between Virginia and North Carolina State, North Carolina State could give the Cavaliers a run for their money and avenge its early-season loss to Virginia, 68-51.