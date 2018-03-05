Antonio Conte Hits Back at 'Stupid' Jamie Redknapp, Gary Neville Criticism

Antonio Conte Hits Back at 'Stupid' Jamie Redknapp, Gary Neville CriticismMarch 5, 2018
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has hit back at Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville after they criticised his side's lack of ambition in the Blues' 1-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.
Per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the Italian defended his defensive approach to the contest:
"You have to accept every criticism, but I am not so stupid to play open against Manchester City and to lose 3-0 or 4-0.
"If I remember well, a few days ago, Arsenal played twice against them and then you criticise a lot [Arsene] Wenger because they concede three goals in only 30 minutes.
"The pundit has to use the head to understand when you speak about tactics because I think you must have knowledge and not only to speak in a stupid way."
Redknapp said the Blues "gave them three points before they started" because of their lack of desire to attack, which he described as an "anti-football" approach and a "crime against football."
Neville added: "They're just watching Manchester City play. They're like mannequins. It's painful to watch, this. In terms of a Premier League game, it's unacceptable."
The pair evidently did not mince their strong words, but Chelsea's negativity almost had to be seen to be believed at times.
OptaJoe demonstrated their lack of ambition:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
0 - Chelsea have failed to register a single shot in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since 2003-04 (when we have this data available). Stifled.2018-3-4 16:48:39
Chelsea were able to muster three shots in the second half after Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock a minute after the restart, but none of them were on target.
Goal's Sam Lee noted the gulf between the sides:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
The gap between City & Chelsea, especially considering where they were last season, is incredible. Most of us have seen how Guardiola has got City into shape but Chelsea’s collapse is mad. They were shocking today. Actually defended well, but just had absolutely no attack at all2018-3-4 18:38:22
Indeed, it's worth noting even relegation-threatened Newcastle United—whose similar approach to their clash with City on December 27 also attracted criticism—produced two shots on target against the Sky Blues, one of which required an impressive goal-line intervention from Nicolas Otamendi.
The Magpies may have been at home, but they're locked in an uphill battle for survival, whereas Chelsea are the reigning Premier League champions.
Eden Hazard cut an isolated figure as he was deployed up front at the expense of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, though he did not hold Conte responsible, per football journalist Kristof Terreur:
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
He didn’t blame Conte: “When the manager decides to play me as a false 9, I try to do my best. But it was complicated with their pressing. When we had the ball, we were immediately surrounded by 3-4 players. We should have made better decisions when we had it too.”2018-3-5 07:47:35
Conte himself had no regrets, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Conte on Man City: "We can have regret for the other games but not these. For the players, it was an important effort. When you play against Man City, you play against the type of team showing fantastic quality and mentality." #MCICHE #CFC #MCFC2018-3-4 18:38:31
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey could not understand why the manager set up the way he did and was critical of the consequences of his approach:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Also, Chelsea were the fresher team going in (though Arsenal didn't make City break much of a sweat on Thursday) but the mental fatigue of constant defending meant they ended the game looking jaded & exhausted #mcfc #cfc2018-3-4 19:15:38
The Blues have now lost four of their last five Premier League games, which has left them fifth, five points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.
Their UEFA Champions League campaign could well come to an end on March 14, when they face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their last-16 tie.
City are a class apart this year, but a team of the Blues' calibre and a manager of Conte's ability should display more positivity than they did at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
