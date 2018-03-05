Lil Rel Howery Details Kyrie Irving's Initial Reaction to Celtics Trade

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving was apparently thrilled to leave LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason.

Actor Lil Rel Howery appeared on SportsCenter and described the moment when the point guard found out he was traded to the Boston Celtics while they were on set for the movie Uncle Drew, noting Irving "was so happy, man" and even ran out with excitement:

Thus far, Irving's joy has been justified, as his Celtics lead the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers by seven games in the playoff race.

However, his tune may change if Boston loses to James in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

