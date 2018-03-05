Shaquille O'Neal Jokes on Twitter He's Jealous of Kobe Bryant After Oscar Win

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes on Twitter He's Jealous of Kobe Bryant After Oscar WinMarch 5, 2018
Kobe Bryant has one more NBA championship and now one more Academy Award than former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal, and the big man joked he was jealous following Sunday's airing of the Oscars:
SHAQ @SHAQ
Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol2018-3-5 02:44:08
Bryant won the award in the animated short film category for his role as the executive producer of Dear Basketball. The short film takes audiences through Bryant's basketball career, starting from when he was a child and into his NBA superstardom.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kobe adds an Oscar to his legacy 👏 https://t.co/vIe3DhwK7c2018-3-5 02:38:02
It is based on the poem he wrote in 2015 for the Players' Tribune and was clearly more critically acclaimed than O'Neal's Kazaam given the Oscars win.
Kobe Wins Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'