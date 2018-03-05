Shaquille O'Neal Jokes on Twitter He's Jealous of Kobe Bryant After Oscar Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2018

Shaquille O'Neal, left, and Kobe Bryant chat at the unveiling of his statue in front of Staples Center, Friday, March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant has one more NBA championship and now one more Academy Award than former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal, and the big man joked he was jealous following Sunday's airing of the Oscars:

Bryant won the award in the animated short film category for his role as the executive producer of Dear Basketball. The short film takes audiences through Bryant's basketball career, starting from when he was a child and into his NBA superstardom.

It is based on the poem he wrote in 2015 for the Players' Tribune and was clearly more critically acclaimed than O'Neal's Kazaam given the Oscars win.

Related

    Kobe Wins Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Wins Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie 'Was So Excited' When He Learned of Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie 'Was So Excited' When He Learned of Trade

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tristan Thompson (Ankle) to Miss Multiple Games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tristan Thompson (Ankle) to Miss Multiple Games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Quiets Haters as He Starts to Hit 3s

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Quiets Haters as He Starts to Hit 3s

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report