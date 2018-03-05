Shaquille O'Neal Jokes on Twitter He's Jealous of Kobe Bryant After Oscar Win

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant has one more NBA championship and now one more Academy Award than former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal, and the big man joked he was jealous following Sunday's airing of the Oscars:

Bryant won the award in the animated short film category for his role as the executive producer of Dear Basketball. The short film takes audiences through Bryant's basketball career, starting from when he was a child and into his NBA superstardom.

It is based on the poem he wrote in 2015 for the Players' Tribune and was clearly more critically acclaimed than O'Neal's Kazaam given the Oscars win.