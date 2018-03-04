Report: Byron Buxton, Twins Have Mutual Interest in Contract Extension

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Although Byron Buxton can't reach free agency until after the 2021 season, he could potentially sign a long-term deal with the Minnesota Twins.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, there is mutual interest in a new contract and both sides have already reportedly had conversations about a potential deal.

The 24-year-old is coming off his third season in the majors but his first full season, and he finally started to show the talent many have been waiting on for years.

Buxton was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2012 and was considered the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball for two straight years by MLB.com. Unfortunately, he barely showed flashes of this ability in brief stretches at the major league level in 2015 and 2016.

This past season, however, the center fielder won a Gold Glove for his outstanding work in the field and was as good as ever at the plate. He finished the season with 16 home runs, 29 stolen bases and a .253 batting average, which was enough to earn MVP votes for the playoff-bound Twins.

Although he is still yet to truly reach his potential, a new contract through his arbitration years could benefit both sides.

The player would get guaranteed money instead of having to negotiate each season, also providing a safety net in case of injury or poor performance. The team could also get a discount for a player who could still have better years ahead of him.

Minnesota had a similar deal with second baseman Brian Dozier, who signed an extension from 2015 to 2018 through his arbitration years.

While there is no pressure to complete a new deal with Buxton, an extension could be mutually beneficial.